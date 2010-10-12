Dolphins hope to rebound against Packers

Published: Oct 12, 2010 at 03:27 PM

The storyline
Can the Packers -- seen as Super Bowl favorites by many -- find 45 healthy bodies to field a full roster? They have no time to feel sorry for their significant injury woes now.

Why you should watch
The Dolphins might have to continue the trend of opening up their offense and using less Wildcat; Green Bay could have to show more dedication to the ground game.

Did you know?
Since 2008, Dolphins WR Brandon Marshall has the third-most catches in the NFL (232). ... Miami has won three straight against NFC opponents. ... Packers WR Greg Jennings averages 32.7 yards per touchdown reception (he has 31 in his career). ... Green Bay's Charles Woodson is the only player in NFL history with an interception returned for a touchdown in five consecutive seasons.

