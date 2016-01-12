Dolphins hire Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator

The brain drain has begun in Cincinnati.
The Miami Dolphins have hired Bengals defensive backs coach Vance Joseph as their new defensive coordinator under head coach Adam Gase, the team announced Tuesday.
Joseph might have taken the same job in Denver a year ago, but the Bengals did not allow him to interview for the position that eventually went to Wade Phillips. Cincinnati didn't have that option this year, as Joseph's contract had expired after the season.
He has done an excellent job in Cincinnati, coaxing strong performances out of veterans such as Adam Jones and Reggie Nelson while also developing younger players such as Dre Kirkpatrick and Darqueze Dennard.
Coming from Paul Guenther's system, Joseph is expected to keep a 4-3 scheme suited to the Dolphins' personnel.
The Bengals are also in danger of losing Guenther and offensive coordinator Hue Jackson to head coaching opportunities.