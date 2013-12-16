Dolphins' hero Michael Thomas took no practice snaps

The newest member of the Miami Dolphins didn't have a lot of practice before his shining moments Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Michael Thomas, who interceptedTom Brady to seal Miami's biggest win in years, received zero defensive snaps in practice last week, according to defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle. Thomas, who was signed off the 49ers' practice squad during the week, spent all his practice time on the Dolphins' scout team squad before getting pressed into duty.
Thomas' interception and breakup of a potential game-winning Danny Amendola touchdown wasn't the craziest part of the story. Thomas saved that for his conversation with NFL Media columnist Michael Silver. Thomas relayed how he woke up late last Monday after celebrating San Francisco's victory over Seattle, nearly missing his chance to change teams.
"When I woke up, there were four missed calls and five texts," Thomas said. "My agent, Christina Phillips, left me some messages: 'Wake up, a team's trying to claim you ... but if you don't get right back to them, they're going to move on and go with someone else ... WAKE UP!'
"I didn't waste any more time -- I called her right away, and she put me on the phone with (Dolphins general manager) Jeff Ireland, and he got me on a 2:30 flight, and my sister started helping me (get) as much as I could into a suitcase. For all I know, I was minutes away from missing out on my big chance."
Thomas woke up in time to get his call and took off for Miami for a big bump in pay and opportunity. When injuries struck the Dolphins' secondary Sunday, Thomas responded with the plays of his life.
Those plays might wind up as the difference between the Dolphins making the playoffs and Ireland losing his job.
