Around the NFL

Dolphins' Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick 'is still the starter'

Published: Sep 15, 2019 at 11:34 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Two games, 10 points, 23 first downs. All that adds up to no wins in two home games for the Miami Dolphins, and surprisingly, no change at quarterback.

Following Miami's 43-0 defeat to the rival New England Patriots, in which Ryan Fitzpatrick threw not one, but two pick-sixes, Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters that the journeyman would remain his starting quarterback -- for now.

"Ryan's still the starter. We'll evaluate things over the course of the week," the rookie coach said following Miami's worst home loss since last week. "As of right now, Ryan is still the starter."

Miami travels to Dallas to play the undefeated Cowboys next week.

Named the starter ahead of the season instead of second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen, the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick has done little to earn another shot at leading Miami's roster into Week 3.

In the Dolphins' two losses by a combined 92 points, Fitzpatrick has completed 25 of 50 attempts for 174 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions, including the aforementioned pick-sixes. Under his stewardship, Miami has scored on just two of 18 drives.

"There wasn't a whole lot that was going right on offense today," Fitzpatrick told reporters after Sunday's defeat. "Physically, I feel good. mentally and emotionally, not so much."

To make matters worse and more complicated, Fitzpatrick has been lifted for Rosen in the third quarter of both games, and his backup has proceeded to throw an interception of his own on both occasions. Rosen, 22, has completed just eight of 21 passes in his garbage-time work for 102 yards and two picks.

Acquired via trade during the draft, Rosen was expected to start for Miami at some point this season. As a former top-10 pick with a season as a starting quarterback under his belt, Rosen still has franchise QB potential and should get the go-ahead from Flores and his staff sooner rather than later.

Despite Miami's two overwhelming season-opening defeats, Fitzpatrick wants to keep his starting job and keep Rosen at bay.

"As a quarterback, everything, at the end of the day, it's all going to fall on you," Fitzpatrick said. "That's why we play the position that we do. That's why I play the position. I want that responsibility. I want that blame. I know I can go out there and do a much better job. Especially, at this position, if you go out there and play better, then the team as a whole does better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones clarifies comments on Mike McCarthy's future: 'I couldn't be more pleased'

Following the Cowboys' victory over the Commanders to close the season with an NFC East title, Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn't fully commit to Mike McCarthy's future. He clarified those remarks days later.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on what he's seen from C.J. Stroud on tape: 'He's awesome'

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by the tape on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, calling the rookie "awesome" ahead of Cleveland's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Houston.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: 'Final decision hasn't been made' on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson 's benching for the season's final two weeks was viewed as the precursor to a divorce, but on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted the door isn't closed on a possible return, saying that no decision has been made.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of the 2023 season.
news

Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin rules out OLB T.J. Watt (knee) for playoff game vs. Bills

Pass rusher T.J. Watt (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend game versus the Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin announced. It was an expected decision after Watt suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Week 18, which is considered a multi-week injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

'Hard Knocks' shows Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel rallying team after loss to Bills cost Miami No. 2 seed

The Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and in the eighth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel took time to rally his team as they head into the playoffs.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on his future after 'weird' season: 'I just want to get back to playing' 

After being benched six games into his three-year, $72.75 million contract, Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said Monday he just wants to find a way to get winning again, whether in Vegas or elsewhere. "I just want to get back to playing, honestly," Garoppolo told reporters.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is slated for free agency this offseason -- unless Indy uses the franchise tag. Pittman discussed that possibility on Monday.
news

Jim Harbaugh on possible leap to NFL after Michigan's national title win: 'I just want to enjoy this'

Michigan's 34-13 victory Monday night over Washington sealed a 15-0 season for the Wolverines, delivering the university's first national title since 1997, and questions immediately turned to Jim Harbaugh's future. "I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said. 
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: 'Zero people' are concerned with WR Tyreek Hill's recent drops

There might be some consternation in Miami after the Dolphins lost three of their last five to drop the AFC East crown that seemed theirs for much of the season, but the team is not concerned with the amount of drop Tyreek Hill has had during the season.