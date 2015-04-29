Around the NFL

Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Ryan Tannehill

Published: Apr 29, 2015 at 01:58 PM

The Dolphins have joined the party and exercised a fifth-year option on their 2012 first-round draft pick, Ryan Tannehill, the team announced.

Like Andrew Luck before him, the fifth-year option was an obvious development for the young quarterback. The Dolphins seem to eye him as a franchise player and have been in talks on a long-term deal for a while now. The plan is to get a deal done before the opener.

In the meantime, the option serves as a reasonably priced $16 million placeholder -- guaranteed only for injury -- in the 2016 season.

Unlike some quarterbacks this offseason with new contracts coming, the Tannehill negotiations have appeared relatively tame from the outside, which leads us to believe that a Week 1 deadline is not impossible.

But until then, the Dolphins -- and Tannehill -- have a fail safe in place.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

Dak Prescott, however, believes the 2023 Dallas Cowboys offense is poised for brighter Sundays thanks to the roster being locked and loaded with playmakers. 
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell unworried about facing Chris Jones: 'Until he's in the building, it's not a concern'

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says his team aren't going worry about what-ifs if Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones plays Week 1.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

Ahead of his eighth NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said he's approaching the game with an increased emphasis on winning, knowing that the Bolts' window at greatness doesn't stay open long.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' return from a torn quad will have to wait until at least Week 2. Pete Carroll on Friday ruled out Adams for the opener against the Rams.
news

Saints' Juwan Johnson aiming to break into 'great' tier of TEs in 2023

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, a sleeper candidate in the 2023 fantasy football landscape, is looking to make a leap in his fourth season in the NFL. 
news

Mike Evans' agent sets Sept. 9 deadline in contract talks with Buccaneers

﻿Mike Evans﻿' agent has set a deadline on negotiating a new contract for the Buccaneers star receiver. Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, said he would cut off contract talks next Saturday, Sept. 9, a day before the season starts.
news

Titans' Derrick Henry aims to show RB value in 2023 season: 'We just want our share due'

Running backs remain in the spotlight heading into the 2023 season. ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, one of the best running backs in the NFL, is out to show the position still holds immense value.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce pleads for DE Chris Jones' return: 'Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man' 

Kicking off Season 2 of the "New Heights" show with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Travis underscored the importance of Chris Jones playing, with Jason jokingly suggesting Jones should sit out most of the season.
news

Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene on fresh start with Cowboys: 'I honestly needed it'

Noah Igbinoghene is getting another lease on his career in Dallas, one he believes he "needed," after struggling through three years in Miami. 
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel lauds RB Raheem Mostert for how he's handled 'ton of noise' this offseason

Despite rumors of big-name backs being added along with a buzzy rookie, Raheem Mostert has handled himself well and remains the RB1 for the Miami Dolphins.