Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Ryan Tannehill

The Dolphins have joined the party and exercised a fifth-year option on their 2012 first-round draft pick, Ryan Tannehill, the team announced.
Like Andrew Luck before him, the fifth-year option was an obvious development for the young quarterback. The Dolphins seem to eye him as a franchise player and have been in talks on a long-term deal for a while now. The plan is to get a deal done before the opener.
In the meantime, the option serves as a reasonably priced $16 million placeholder -- guaranteed only for injury -- in the 2016 season.
Unlike some quarterbacks this offseason with new contracts coming, the Tannehill negotiations have appeared relatively tame from the outside, which leads us to believe that a Week 1 deadline is not impossible.
