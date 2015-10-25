Dolphins embarrass Texans in dominant performance

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans engaged in one of the most lopsided halves of football in NFL history. In the end, the Dolphins laughed their way to a 44-26 win. Here's what we learned:
- The Dolphins outclassed the Texans in every facet of the game in the first half. How dominant was interim head coach Dan Campbell's revitalized team? By the time the Texans registered their first yard of offense, the Dolphins had already built a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter. The lead ballooned to 41-0 before Campbell mercifully took his foot off the pedal after halftime.
- The Texans got embarrassed, and they also lost their franchise running back for the year. Arian Fosterleft the game in the fourth quarter with what was later diagnosed as a torn Achilles, a source informed of his injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. You have to wonder how many more injury-related setbacks Foster can take.
- Miami's turnaround under Campbell can't be boiled down to one player, but Lamar Miller is a good case study. The running back couldn't find regular work under Joe Philbin, but Campbell has put Miller front and center in the offense. Miller piled up 236 total yards and two touchdowns in the first half against the Texans. He could have had a historic day if he played the game's final two quarters.
- You have to wonder if changes are coming in Houston. Bill O'Brien is suddenly sitting on a warm seat, and he might feel compelled (or be instructed) to shake up the coaching staff. Just don't expect another shift at quarterback. Ryan Mallett can't throw (or catch a flight), and Tom Savage is on injured reserve. This is Brian Hoyer's show, and a depressing one it is.
- Jarvis Landry has all the makings of a superstar. The second-year wide receiver made a host of Texans defenders look silly on a zig-zagging 50-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Landry added a second score before halftime and had a reception on all five of his targets. We should also highlight Ryan Tannehill, who completed 18 of 19 passes for 244 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. What a shellacking.