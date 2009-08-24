Dolphins DBs Smith, Allen back after tests for flu-like symptoms

Miami Dolphins defensive backs Sean Smith and Jason Allen are practicing again after being scratched from Saturday's exhibition game against Carolina with flu-like symptoms.
The Dolphins said the two had tests, but declined to say whether the players were tested for swine flu. However, sources told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora that the defensive backs were tested for swine flu.
Smith and Allen both said after practice Monday evening that they were feeling fine. They declined further comment.
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.