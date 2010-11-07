Dolphins' Crowder accuses Ravens' McClain of spitting incident

Published: Nov 07, 2010 at 11:30 AM

The Ravens got the best of the Dolphins on Sunday, but it was the actions of a Baltimore offensive player that had Miami linebacker Channing Crowder fuming afterward.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of a 26-10 loss at M&T Bank Stadium, Crowder expressed extreme anger toward Ravens fullback Le'Ron McClain.

"Le'Ron McClain spit in my face," Crowder told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "That's some real (expletive), so if you talk to him tell him he's a (expletive). If he ever comes to Miami, he's got to see me."

McClain denied the charge after the game, but Dolphins defensive end Kendall Langford backed up Crowder's claim.

"(The officials) said they didn't see it," Crowder told the Sun-Sentinel. "Then they said something about they let Karlos Dansby get away with a facemask before. Who the (expletive) cares? I just got spit in my face. I don't give a damn about Karlos pulling somebody's facemask.

Crowder, who also claimed that McClain was cutting him low on blocks, went on.

"That's the first time anybody spit in my face in my life," he said. "That's like the worst thing you can do to a man as another man, spit in somebody's face. Why would you do that? Why would you even try to?"

It's possible that McClain could face a fine or even suspension if game tapes reveal Crowder's accusations to be true.

Dansby said that if McClain did act improperly, the NFL "should suspend him. There's no place for that in this game."

