Around the NFL

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'

Published: Dec 20, 2022 at 08:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins knew their three-game road trip to start December could involve plenty of pitfalls, but the three-game skid still stings.

Miami lost in San Francisco, L.A., and Buffalo to drop from 8-3 to 8-6, clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC currently.

"We know exactly what we ended up doing in those three games. That definitely wasn't the desired outcome," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "We knew exactly what the trip was going to be like. We knew what those three games against good opponents -- we knew it was a challenge, and we were kind of excited for that challenge."

The Dolphins now head home for a Christmas date with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

"We love our home venue, but it's not exactly like, 'Oh, finally. We're home,'" McDaniel said. "It's more that we needed another opportunity to play football. It's a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of."

During the three-game losing streak, Tua Tagovailoa completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes in each outing, something he did just once in his first nine games played this season (Week 4 at Cincinnati; left with injury).

The losing streak marked the second time this season that McDaniel's club has had a three-game skid (Weeks 4-6). They bounced back from the first swoon to win five straight.

McDaniel believes Miami can use the experience of the road losses to buffer a playoff push down the stretch.

"We allowed ourselves to utilize every experience because of our intent and our commitment moving forward," he said. "If we choose to do it and if we execute everything that we haven't and utilize those experiences, we'll look back and say those were very beneficial."

The Dolphins close the season at home against the Packers, at New England, and at home versus the Jets with all teams battling for a playoff spot.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the belief that Jalen Hurts' injury isn't long-term, and offered a vote of confidence in backup QB Gardner Minshew should he start this Saturday.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained why he isn't discussing coaching changes after Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes "things are looking up" on a playoff push after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss

Even though Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had two critical interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, coach Mike McCarthy said he still believed Prescott played at an 'extremely high level' in the game.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald, Packers CB Jaire Alexander make NFC roster for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Aaron Donald and Jaire Alexander are the first players to be revealed on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games NFC roster ahead of the full roster unveiling on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson booked in Massachusetts jail in connection to family issue

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday at the Bristol County (Mass.) Jail and House of Correction in relation to a nonviolent family issue, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown against the Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh not prepared to name starting QB ahead of 'TNF' vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh told reporters Monday he isn't prepared to say who will start under center even if Mike White (ribs) is cleared to participate.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE