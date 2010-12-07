 Skip to main content
Dolphins CB Harris heading to IR; Hartline has surgery

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 01:41 PM

Al Harris was given a very unwelcome gift on his 36th birthday -- a trip to the injured reserve.

The South Florida Sun Sentinelreported on Tuesday that a hamstring injury has cut down Harris' homecoming in Miami. The veteran cornerback, signed as a free agent by the Dolphins on Nov. 10 after being released by the Green Bay Packers, appeared in three games with Miami.

He was on the inactive list for the Dolphins' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The paper reported that Harris will earn the pro-rated portion of $1.75 million with the Dolphins, or $875,000, for three games' worth of work. Harris, playing some on special teams but mostly as a boundary cornerback in the nickel package, contributed three tackles with the Dolphins.

A 13-year veteran, Harris has fought back from a devastating knee injury suffered in a game against the 49ers last November. Green Bay cut ties with the two-time Pro Bowler after he came off the physically unable to perform list last month.

In other Dolphins injury news, the *Miami Herald* reported that wide receiver Brian Hartline underwent surgery on his injured hand on Tuesday. A return this season hasn't been ruled out for the second-year Ohio State product, a source told the newspaper.

Hartline injured the hand against the Browns. He has been a favorite target of Miami quarterbacks in recent weeks, having one catch of at least 24 yards in six consecutive games before Sunday.

