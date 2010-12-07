Dolphins CB Harris heading to IR; Hartline has surgery

Al Harris was given a very unwelcome gift on his 36th birthday -- a trip to the injured reserve.
The South Florida Sun Sentinelreported on Tuesday that a hamstring injury has cut down Harris' homecoming in Miami. The veteran cornerback, signed as a free agent by the Dolphins on Nov. 10 after being released by the Green Bay Packers, appeared in three games with Miami.
In other Dolphins injury news, the *Miami Herald* reported that wide receiver Brian Hartline underwent surgery on his injured hand on Tuesday. A return this season hasn't been ruled out for the second-year Ohio State product, a source told the newspaper.
Hartline injured the hand against the Browns. He has been a favorite target of Miami quarterbacks in recent weeks, having one catch of at least 24 yards in six consecutive games before Sunday.