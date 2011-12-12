Dolphins can Sparano, begin chase for top talent; more notes

The Falcons went into the second half with Ryan having struggled mightily for six straight quarters and their playoff life was fading. The Falcons had no semblance of a downfield attack in the first half, with Ryan completing 11 balls for 88 yards and a score. In the second half, he threw three TD passes and amassed 232 yards. He owned third down in the second half, converting four of his first six chances, going for 26 yards on third-and-three, then 13 yards on third-and-five on a drive that ended in a 31-yard TD pass. He went on to throw touchdowns of 17 and then 75 yards, the latter to Julio Jones to ice the win.