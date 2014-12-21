Dolphins beat Vikings in thriller

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Rookie Terrence Fede blocked a punt for a safety with 41 seconds left, and Ryan Tannehill threw four touchdown passes to help the Miami Dolphins come from behind and beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-35 Sunday.
The Dolphins overcame a 14-0 deficit to take the lead, but trailed again after giving up 15 points in an 11-second span in the fourth quarter.
Tannehill then drove Miami 80 yards and hit Damien Williams for a 3-yard score with 1:11 left to make it 35-35. Fede blocked Jeff Locke's punt out of the end zone for the winning points.
Both teams went into the game playing for pride rather than a postseason berth. The Dolphins improved to 8-7 and still have a shot at their first winning season since 2008. Minnesota fell to 6-9.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press