Dolphins beat Vikings in thriller

Published: Dec 21, 2014 at 08:53 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Rookie Terrence Fede blocked a punt for a safety with 41 seconds left, and Ryan Tannehill threw four touchdown passes to help the Miami Dolphins come from behind and beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-35 Sunday.

The Dolphins overcame a 14-0 deficit to take the lead, but trailed again after giving up 15 points in an 11-second span in the fourth quarter.

Tannehill then drove Miami 80 yards and hit Damien Williams for a 3-yard score with 1:11 left to make it 35-35. Fede blocked Jeff Locke's punt out of the end zone for the winning points.

Both teams went into the game playing for pride rather than a postseason berth. The Dolphins improved to 8-7 and still have a shot at their first winning season since 2008. Minnesota fell to 6-9.

