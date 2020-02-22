Dolphins assistant Karl Dorrell takes Buffs HC job

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported Dorrell was the favorite.
Dorrell, who was the Fins' receivers coach and assistant head coach this past season, will fill a Buffaloes vacancy that saw the school previously interview Giants outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema and also express interest in Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
For Dorrell, it's a return to the head-coaching ranks for the first time since a five-season stint at UCLA ended in 2007. Previous to his UCLA job, Dorrell had his first NFL assignment as Broncos receivers coach from 2000-02.
Now, Dorrell is leaving the beach for the mountains, the NFL for college.