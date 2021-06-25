Around the NFL

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

Published: Jun 25, 2021 at 04:53 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The Dolphins, along with the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers, are providing food and supplies to victims, first responders and volunteers at the Champlain Towers, the site of Thursday's tragic event.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle were among those bringing supplies to the family reunification center in Surfside, which is located about an hour away from Miami.

The Dolphins and partner Seed Miami Food Truck also sent multiple food trucks via the organization's Food Relief Program to provide meals for affected families and first responders.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities have confirmed four people died in the collapse and 159 people are unaccounted for.

Related Content

news

Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers deserves a 'certain level of respect beyond the average player'

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, ﻿retired QB Alex Smith expressed his thoughts on draft-mate ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers' ongoing saga with the Packers.
news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

According to both Joe Burrow and rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the chemistry built during their time at LSU is back on pace in Cincinnati, which would bode well for the Bengals QB-WR connection. 
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another.

Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
news

Steelers release Pro Bowl G David DeCastro after nine seasons

The Steelers are parting ways with one of the pillars of their offensive line. Tom Pelissero reports that Pittsburgh has released six-time Pro Bowl guard ﻿David DeCastro﻿ on Thursday.
news

NFL approves alternate helmets beginning in 2022

The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Kareem Hunt wants Browns to pay 'freak of nature' Nick Chubb

As one-half of arguably the NFL's best RB tandem, Kareem Hunt has seen firsthand how important Nick Chubb is to the Browns. On Thursday, Hunt urged the organization to handle his teammate's contract situation ASAP.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin to compete in long jump at U.S. Olympic Trials

After making the Olympic team in 2012 and missing out in 2016, Bears WR Marquise Goodwin﻿ will attempt to make the cut again this weekend.
news

Sheldon Rankins: Jets 'ready to compete and really take this league by storm'

Entering his first season with the Jets, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins believes the team is built for success much sooner than most may think.
news

Steelers to host 2021 training camp in Pittsburgh, set to return to Latrobe in 2022

For over 50 year, the Steelers traveled to Saint Vincent College for training camp. For the second consecutive year, COVID-19 protocols have altered the club's plans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW