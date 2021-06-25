Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The Dolphins, along with the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers, are providing food and supplies to victims, first responders and volunteers at the Champlain Towers, the site of Thursday's tragic event.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle were among those bringing supplies to the family reunification center in Surfside, which is located about an hour away from Miami.

The Dolphins and partner Seed Miami Food Truck also sent multiple food trucks via the organization's Food Relief Program to provide meals for affected families and first responders.