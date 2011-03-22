Dolphins' aim: Bolster run game with star RBs likely gone

"We're going to continue to run the football because that's my nature," Tony Sparano told the Miami Herald on Tuesday at the NFL's owner meetings. "That might not be popular with everybody, but that's what I like to do. So we're going to continue to run the football."
To do so, the Dolphins likely will have to look outside the team. Although running backs Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams could re-sign with the team after becoming unrestricted free agents, neither is expected to be in Dolphins uniforms next season.
"I don't want to talk too much about those two guys not under contract right now," Sparano said. "From our end, the guys we can talk about are Lex Hilliard and Kory Sheets. ... It's going to be a position we're going to have to address one way or the other.
"When I say one way or the other, obviously, that's through the draft or free agency that we address it. We're going to have to do that. We have plans to go forth accordingly with whatever comes first."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.