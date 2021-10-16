Around the NFL

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Published: Oct 16, 2021 at 09:34 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Tua Time is only a day away.

The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year quarterback is officially listed as questionable.

Miami coach Brian Flores said the young lefty would get the start so long as he didn't suffer any setbacks Friday. The next step was putting him on the 53-man roster. Tagovailoa returned to practice earlier this week after missing three-plus games with fractured ribs.

"He's looked pretty good," Flores said. "He's looked pretty good. I think the one thing that we can't simulate is contact, or in-game contact. Really everything else has been, you say pick up where he left off. Yeah, I guess if you want to say that, you could. He's done a nice job this week."

Tagovailoa's return is a welcome one. Miami has lost four games in a row since the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft led a season-opening win against the Patriots. Tagovailoa has played just five quarters of football in 2021, completing 17 of 31 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett﻿, who's struggled in relief, is also listed as questionable this weekend with a hamstring injury.

Related Content

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Nick Chubb (calf) will not play for banged-up Browns vs. Cardinals

The Browns will attempt to take down the league's only remaining undefeated team without a key weapon. Running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) will not play in Cleveland's Week 6 game against Arizona.
news

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

In the second of two straight weeks featuring games from London, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a stint on IR for the Dolphins, as they take on rookie Trevor Lawrence ﻿﻿﻿and the Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on CBS.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (concussion) cleared to play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones is on track to play Sunday against the Rams. Jones was a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5. Jones was officially removed from the injury report.
news

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close. The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie CB ﻿Tay Gowan﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Jaguars in London

It's Tua Time in London. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that barring a setback, ﻿QB Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ready to make his first start in four years 

It's Geno time! ﻿Geno Smith﻿ is set to start his first game in four years Sunday night when the Seahawks head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.
news

Bills out for revenge after getting stiff-armed by Derrick Henry, Titans last season

In every 2020 highlight package there is at least one version of Titans RB Derrick Henry stiff-arming then-Bills corner Josh Norman into space. Buffalo hasn't forgotten that play.
news

Leonard Fournette: 'The sky's the limit for me' in Buccaneers offense

As the clear RB1 in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers back Leonard Fournette has shown signs of being the runner many thought he could be coming out of LSU.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW