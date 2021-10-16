Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away.

The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year quarterback is officially listed as questionable.

Miami coach Brian Flores said the young lefty would get the start so long as he didn't suffer any setbacks Friday. The next step was putting him on the 53-man roster. Tagovailoa returned to practice earlier this week after missing three-plus games with fractured ribs.

"He's looked pretty good," Flores said. "He's looked pretty good. I think the one thing that we can't simulate is contact, or in-game contact. Really everything else has been, you say pick up where he left off. Yeah, I guess if you want to say that, you could. He's done a nice job this week."

Tagovailoa's return is a welcome one. Miami has lost four games in a row since the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft led a season-opening win against the Patriots. Tagovailoa has played just five quarters of football in 2021, completing 17 of 31 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception.