Dolphins acquire LB Stephone Anthony from Saints

We have a trade.
The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick. Both teams confirmed the swap. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, that it is a 2018 fifth-round pick.
A 2015 first-round pick by New Orleans, Anthony has yet to play a down this season after starting 19 games over the past two campaigns, including all 16 tilts as a first-year defender -- good enough to earn him a nod on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2015.
Saints coach Sean Peyton told reporters Wednesday that Anthony's ankle injury in training camp coupled with his slow development played the biggest roles in the team's decision to part ways with Anthony.
"I think there came a time in where he was at with regards to where we were at in his development," coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday. "I think, unfortunately, his injury during training camp really prevented him from getting the snaps we were hoping to see, and ultimately it came down to a decision roster-wise for us."
The former Clemson star was no longer a fit for the Saints, who overhauled their linebacking unit this offseason. In Miami, though, he'll certainly earn playing time following the indefinite suspension of linebacker Lawrence Timmons.
Anthony gives the Dolphins a speedy linebacker with the physical skills to cover pass-catchers in space. That said, his star faded quickly in New Orleans. A fresh start should help.