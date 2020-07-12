Around the NFL

Does dazzling Kyler Murray debut lead to playoffs in 2nd year?

Four autumns have come and gone since the last time the Cardinals emerged from the desert and found their way to the playoffs.

Before all 5 feet and 10 inches of Kyler Murray became an Arizona Cardinal, the Cardinals had never had a rookie quarterback start all 16 games, much less bring home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In his dazzling debut season, Murray burst upon the scene and accomplished plenty of things that no other Cardinals rookie QB or many quarterbacks at all before him have done. It's the prevailing reason why many believe Murray can turn the Cardinals into playoff contenders after a four-season drought.

Going from 5-10-1 to the postseason isn't an easy ask, but the NFL is all about turnarounds in short order. And the NFL is all about quarterbacks achieving phenomenal success as second-year starters – just ask Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, who achieved most valuable player accolades in their second seasons starting in each of the previous two campaigns.

Numbers provided by NFL Research most certainly give reason to believe Murray can lead the Cardinals to prominence after just one very impressive season.

Prior to Murray's arrival, no Cardinals quarterback was ever the dual threat that he is, his durability in doing so all the more impressive.

One of just 12 quarterbacks to start a full regular season last year, Murray's statistical splendor at season's end read: 349 completions in 542 attempts (64.4%), 20 touchdown passes, 3,722 yards, 544 yards rushing and four rushing scores.

Just how outstanding Murray's year was comes into focus when realizing he joined Cam Newton as the only rookie QBs to ever throw for more than 3,500 yards and run for greater than 500 yards in a season. Despite being a rookie, Murray's only the sixth QB to do it, period – putting his name among Newton, Russell Wilson, Daunte Culpepper, Randall Cunningham and Deshaun Watson.

The first first-year signal-caller to start a full slate of games since Dak Prescott in 2016 and only the 17th overall, Murray made the most of his first impression.

His rushing yards are the most by a Cards QB regardless of season and his completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating (87.4) were all rookie standards for the franchise.

They are all big numbers aplenty that the Cardinals are hopeful will translate to victories.

Murray's first year was filled with firsts, first time sinces and only quarterback to dos. A season of statistical splendor served only to wet the whistle of Cardinals fans long parched by a lack of consistent quarterback play in the desert. 

A year ago at this time there were many who still doubted if a QB with the stature of Murray could succeed. Now, Murray is very much standing tall and he and the Cardinals are looking forward to a great many successful possibilities -- maybe even earning a playoff a berth.

