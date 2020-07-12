Does dazzling Kyler Murray debut lead to playoffs in 2nd year?

One of just 12 quarterbacks to start a full regular season last year, Murray's statistical splendor at season's end read: 349 completions in 542 attempts (64.4%), 20 touchdown passes, 3,722 yards, 544 yards rushing and four rushing scores.

Just how outstanding Murray's year was comes into focus when realizing he joined Cam Newton as the only rookie QBs to ever throw for more than 3,500 yards and run for greater than 500 yards in a season. Despite being a rookie, Murray's only the sixth QB to do it, period – putting his name among Newton, Russell Wilson, Daunte Culpepper, Randall Cunningham and Deshaun Watson.

The first first-year signal-caller to start a full slate of games since Dak Prescott in 2016 and only the 17th overall, Murray made the most of his first impression.

His rushing yards are the most by a Cards QB regardless of season and his completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating (87.4) were all rookie standards for the franchise.

They are all big numbers aplenty that the Cardinals are hopeful will translate to victories.

Murray's first year was filled with firsts, first time sinces and only quarterback to dos. A season of statistical splendor served only to wet the whistle of Cardinals fans long parched by a lack of consistent quarterback play in the desert.