Cards' Kyler Murray named Offensive Rookie of Year

Published: Feb 01, 2020 at 09:14 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kyler Murray transformed the Arizona Cardinals into a fun, intriguing offense with his breathtaking throws, impressive darts, and timely scampers.

For carrying the Cardinals into watchability, the best first-year quarterback was named the 2019 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year during Saturday's NFL Honors in Miami.

Murray distanced himself from the field with 26.5 votes to win the award. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was second with 13 votes, ahead of Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (nine votes) and Eagles running back Miles Sanders (one). Murray is the first Cardinals player to win the award since Anquan Boldin in 2003.

The No. 1 overall pick lived up to the hype that led Arizona to move on from former first-round pick Josh Rosen last offseason. Murray's unique quick-flick throws opened up a stale offense under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury. The pairing of the coach and quarterback was a marriage made in heaven.

Murray became the first former Heisman trophy winner selected first overall to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors since Cam Newton in 2011. Murray also joined Newton as the only QBs with 3,500-plus pass yards and 500-plus rush yards in their rookie seasons in NFL history.

Murray led all rookies in completions (349) and passing yards (3,722) this season. His 349 completions were the third-most by a rookie in NFL history (only Carson Wentz -- 379 in 2016 -- and Sam Bradford -- 354 in 2010 -- had more).

Murray finished with a 64.4 percent completion percentage, 6.9 yards per attempt, 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, and an 87.4 passer rating in 16 starts, despite battling a hamstring injury down the stretch of the season. He also added 544 rushing yards and four running scores with two lost fumbles.

The rookie's dazzling play was equally impressive behind an offensive line that struggled at times. Murray was sacked 48 times, tied for most in the NFL with Matt Ryan. That number could have been higher if not for the young QB's quick trigger and improved escape ability as the season wore on.

Murray's enhanced play down the stretch signals a bright, bright future in Arizona. The pairing of Kingsbury and the electric young quarterback should give defenses nightmares for years to come.

Even after his award-winning season, however, Murray knows he still has work to do to improve his game to reach the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks.

