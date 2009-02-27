Dockery returns to the Redskins, agrees to five-year deal

Published: Feb 27, 2009 at 02:44 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Left guard Derrick Dockery is returning to the Washington Redskins, agreeing to terms with the busy team Friday night.

The five-year deal is worth $26 million, including $8.2 in guaranteed money, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

He was released by Buffalo on Thursday, when the Bills cleared salary cap space to prepare for free agency.

Dockery was a third-round draft pick of the Redskins in 2003, and played his first four NFL seasons with the team -- starting every game in the 2004, 2005 and 2006 seasons. He left for Buffalo as a free agent after the 2006 season.

By rejoining Washington on Day 1 of this offseason's free-agency signing period, Dockery is part of an already large haul: The Redskins gave defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth a $100 million deal, and re-signed cornerback DeAngelo Hall for $54 million.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report

