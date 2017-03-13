Do the stats say that Jimmy Graham is still in his prime?

With free agent tight end Jimmy Graham expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers when the new league year starts on March 14, NFL Research takes a look at some of the key statistics from Graham's career so far.
-31 years old
-Five-time Pro Bowler
-Entering ninth NFL season in 2018
-Receptions: 556
-Receiving yards: 6,800
-Receiving TDs: 69 (Fourth-most TDs scored by a tight end in NFL history)
Graham's 2017 season
-Receptions: 57
-Targets: 96
-Receiving yards: 520
-Receiving TDs: 10 (most by an NFL tight end in 2017)
How Graham fills a need for the Packers
-No team had fewer receiving touchdowns from its tight ends last season than the Packers (2, tied for last in NFL with 3 other teams).
For more stats like these, follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch.