DK Metcalf on verge of breaking Steve Largent's 35-year-old Seahawks record

﻿DK Metcalf﻿, in his second NFL season, is on the verge of breaking a record that has stood for 35 years.

With just six yards in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Metcalf will pass ﻿Steve Largent﻿'s single-season franchise record of 1,287 receiving yards set in 1985.

The young Seattle Seahawks wideout said after generating 900 yards as a rookie, he realized the record was in his sights.

"I knew it was going to be on the agenda this year to break it," Metcalf said, via the Associated Press.

After falling until late in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf has worked his way into the discussion of the biggest menaces in the league after just two seasons.

"Just to break a record that's been standing for so long, it's just a blessing just to be in this position and an amazing opportunity I have in front of me," Metcalf said.

Metcalf generated 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8 against the 49ers. In three career games against San Francisco, the wideout has averaged 8.0 receptions, 104.0 receiving yards per game and a score. Metcalf is one of four players in the Super Bowl era with 300-plus receiving yards and three or more receiving touchdowns in his first three games against the 49ers. Others: ﻿Terrell Owens﻿, ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Ahmad Rashad.

The six yards needed for the team record should be a piece of cake Sunday.

Metcalf is one of three players drafted outside of the first round (since 1970) with 100-plus receptions, 2,000-plus receiving yards, and 15-plus receiving touchdowns in their first two seasons, joining the likes of Isaac Bruce and ﻿Marques Colston﻿.

Teammate ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ is also 36 yards from reaching 1,000 for the season, which would make him and Metcalf just the second duo in Seattle history to each reach the century mark in the same season, joining ﻿Brian Blades﻿ and ﻿Joey Galloway﻿, who accomplished the feat in 1995.

After taking down Largent's team record, Metcalf has eyes on Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL record, set at 1,964.

"I've got to start small with the Largent record," Metcalf said. "And then hopefully move on to Calvin's record."