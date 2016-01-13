Divisional Round preview: Chiefs-Patriots

Knile Davis' opening kickoff return for a touchdown against the Texans last weekend was the longest opening kick return in the history of NFL playoffs. ... Davis' score was the fastest touchdown in a playoff game since at least 1983. ... The Chiefs-Patriots matchups is the only game being played this weekend that is not a rematch from the regular season. ... This will be the first time Andy Reid is facing Bill Belichick in the playoffs since Super Bowl XXXIX, when the Patriots defeated the Eagles. ... This matchup will feature the fourth-most wins between two coaches (417) in a playoff game in NFL history. ... Over Kansas City's 11-game winning streak, a franchise record, the team has averaged 28 points per game and is giving up just 11.6. ... Kansas City is the only team in NFL history to start 1-5 and win a playoff game. The 1970 Bengals made the playoffs after 1-5 but were shut out by the Colts in the playoffs. ... The Patriots have had six first-round byes in a row, which is the longest streak since the inception of the first-round bye for two teams in each conference in 1990. ... Bill Belichick's postseason win percentage among coaches is the fourth highest in NFL history, with a minimum of 10 games. He trails Vince Lombardi, Tom Flores and Bill Walsh. ... Tom Brady's start on Saturday will tie him with Adam Vinatieri for the most postseason starts in NFL history (30).