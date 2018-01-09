Divisional Round: One under-the-radar storyline for each team

TENNESSEE TITANS (No. 5): Derrick Henry is more elusive than you might think. The Titans' offense looked more exciting than it had in months during Tennessee's win over the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round. To the surprise of few, it came with Henry leading the charge. The second-year back has quietly been one of the best at his position all season in limited action. Henry ranked ninth in Pro Football Focus' elusiveness rating among backs with at least 25 percent of their team's rush attempts. What's striking about this is that the massive Henry weighs 247 pounds, while all the other backs in the top 11 (scores above 55) weigh an average of 209.6 pounds.