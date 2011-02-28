Displaced Super Bowl fans get more time to consider NFL offers

DALLAS -- A Dallas judge has given fans who found they had no seats at the Super Bowl more time to consider the NFL's offers of compensation.
U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn ruled Monday that the NFL should provide a "limited" time extension for displaced fans to consider their options and receive additional information.
The ruling came after a hearing in a class action lawsuit stemming from the seating fiasco at Cowboys Stadium. Temporary seats were deemed unsafe on game day, requiring 400 fans to stand throughout the stadium.
Plaintiffs' attorney Michael Avenatti said the fans now have 60 days to evaluate their choices.
Lynn also ruled that she has seen no evidence of improper or coercive activity by the NFL in dealing with the ticket holders who didn't have seats.
