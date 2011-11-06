Dislocated wrist keeps Cowboys LB Lee out vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 06, 2011 at 03:05 AM

The Dallas Cowboys will be without linebacker Sean Lee when they try to get back on track against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Lee, the team leader in tackles, interceptions and fumble recoveries, dislocated his left wrist during last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn't practice all week and had been listed as doubtful.

The Cowboys also will be missing Pro Bowl punter Mat McBriar, who's dealing with a nerve issue in his left foot. McBriar was unable to finish last week's game because of the issue and had been listed as questionable. Chris Jones, added to the active roster off the practice squad Saturday, will handle punting duties.

As expected, running back Felix Jones is inactive because of a high ankle sprain. DeMarco Murray is expected to take the bulk of the carries against Seattle.

Also out for Dallas are cornerback Mike Jenkins, offensive linemen Kevin Kowalski and David Arkin, and defensive lineman Clifton Geathers.

The Seahawks are going without quarterback Josh Portis, wide receiver Kris Durham, safety Jeron Johnson, cornerback Ron Parker, offensive lineman Jarriel King, tight end Cameron Morrah and defensive tackle Al Woods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

