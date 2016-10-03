Dirk Koetter 'very concerned' with Jameis Winston

This is a unique problem for the Buccaneers because they specifically promoted Koetter in order to aid in Winston's development. In a lot of ways, Winston is struggling like 2015 draft counterpart Marcus Mariota. Both saw their head coaches get fired in favor of their offensive coordinators and both have admittedly tried to do too much within the offense this year. Maybe that is a reflection of our own expectations when it comes to young quarterbacks, or maybe it says something about placing too much responsibility in one person's hands too early.