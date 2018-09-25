Around the NFL

Dirk Koetter knows which Bucs QB will start, won't tell

Published: Sep 25, 2018 at 12:54 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

For those hoping for a quick resolution to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 quarterback quandary, well, too bad.

One sleep after Ryan Fitzpatrick dug the Bucs into a halftime hole he nearly pulled them out of, coach Dirk Koetter was mum on whether the record-breaking journeyman Fitzpatrick or fresh-off-suspension franchise quarterback Jameis Winston would start against the Chicago Bears.

"I know there's a lot of interest in the quarterback thing," Koetter told reporters Tuesday. "I did talk to both Jameis and Fitz and it was great to see Jameis back in the building. He was here early and working hard. We're glad to have him. [It's] a short week. He assured me that he's ready to go, which I don't doubt for a minute that he's been working hard. So we both know what we're going to do.

"I hope everyone can appreciate that it doesn't do us any good to tell our opponents what we're going to do. So that will work itself out as the week goes on. But we do have a plan and both guys are aware of it."

Suspended for the first three games, Winston was allowed back in the Bucs' facility Tuesday via a roster exemption. The quarterback has reportedly been working out for the past month with former Buccaneers teammates, per ESPN.

It will be difficult for Koetter and his staff to move on from Fitzpatrick despite the return of Winston, Tampa Bay's former No. 1 overall pick.

In Monday night's loss, Fitz became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games. Through the first three weeks, Fitzpatrick has 1,230 passing yards (first in NFL), 11 passing TDs (second), a 124.8 passer rating (second) and a 70.3 completion percentage (sixth). The blemishes on his record this season came in a miserable first half against the Steelers, when Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions on consecutive drives, including one pick-six.

