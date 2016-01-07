Around the NFL

Dirk Koetter emerges as front-runner for Bucs job

Published: Jan 07, 2016 at 01:37 AM

All eyes are on Dirk Koetter.

In a move reminiscent of the 2000 Rams, the Buccaneers appear to be pushing out a coach with a Super Bowl pedigree in favor of an offensive coordinator. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Koetter appears to be the front-runner to land the job in Tampa Bay after a stunning 24-hour turnaround for the franchise.

Despite Smith showing progress in his second year as head coach, Tampa Bay looks to have their mind made up. Per Rapoport, they will "go through the process," but the eventual target seems to be obvious. Smith won eight games over his two seasons with the Bucs.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht confirmed Thursday during a press conference that Koetter would be a candidate, also emphasizing that his relationship with rookie quarterback Jameis Winston was "an important bond."

"He'll be a very strong candidate," Licht said. "He's got a strong resume. I've had a chance to work with him day to day for the last year, and I like Dirk. He's gonna be a strong candidate."

Koetter, a former head coach at Boise State and Arizona State, has never been a head coach at the NFL level. His best run came between 2012 and 2014 as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, which made him a fantastic rebound hire by the Bucs once the Falcons decided to blow up their coaching staff under Mike Smith and bring in Dan Quinn. For a Tampa franchise reeling after an offensive coordinator debacle in 2014 during Smith's first season -- former Cal head coach Jeff Tedford installed a system but missed the majority of his team in Tampa due to a heart ailment -- Koetter's arrival was everything Winston could have hoped for.

This is not the first time that Koetter has been a hot name in head coaching circles, especially during his best years with Matt Ryan and Roddy White. Unfortunately, Atlanta never made the leap as a team.

Koetter has also been drawing some interest from other NFL clubs this offseason.

So it goes in Tampa, where ownership has now fired their third head coach in five years. After the Bucs fired Jon Gruden in 2009, they replaced him with Gruden's defensive backs coach Raheem Morris, who lasted just three seasons. Greg Schiano lasted just two. But Tampa Bay seems to be gearing up for a move similar to the Gruden change back in 2009.

Will it work this time?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'

In Broncos QB Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field, he faced strong emotions, an intense fan reaction and his former Seahawks teammates in a game which came down to the final seconds.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his old homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt's pectoral injury is not believed to be season-ending or require surgery. Watt is still waiting on more information but there is optimism he will be back by midseason, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and did not return in his team's 17-16 win over the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter. Head coach Pete Carroll called it a "serious" injury that is believed to be to Adams' quad tendon.

news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' for those 'who continually mock' Jets after Week 1 loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell expected to miss at least eight weeks with MCL sprain

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones believed to have been suffering from back spasms in loss to Dolphins

The Patriots received good news on quarterback Mac Jones. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during the season-opening loss to the Dolphins.

news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 win possibly came with a heavy price. The team is currently awaiting word of the severity of injuries to stars T.J. Watt and Najee Harris.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks

The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's victory over the Cowboys and will miss some time.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE