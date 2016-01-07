Dirk Koetter emerges as front-runner for Bucs job

Koetter, a former head coach at Boise State and Arizona State, has never been a head coach at the NFL level. His best run came between 2012 and 2014 as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, which made him a fantastic rebound hire by the Bucs once the Falcons decided to blow up their coaching staff under Mike Smith and bring in Dan Quinn. For a Tampa franchise reeling after an offensive coordinator debacle in 2014 during Smith's first season -- former Cal head coach Jeff Tedford installed a system but missed the majority of his team in Tampa due to a heart ailment -- Koetter's arrival was everything Winston could have hoped for.