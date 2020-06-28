Did the Packers do enough to aid Aaron Rodgers, title hopes?

For the Packers faithful, Green Bay was just a win away from the Super Bowl.

As for the naysayers, everything just went right for the NFC North champions during a surprising 13-3 season in which Green Bay's record was more impressive than its game-by-game performances.

Nonetheless, to most, the time was now for the Packers and they just needed to fill in some holes in the 2020 NFL Draft, perhaps most notably at wide receiver.

Instead, there were no wide receivers drafted as the Packers stunned many with the first-round pick of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love – likely Aaron Rodgers' successor – and followed with the second-round selection of running back AJ Dillon – perhaps another option in the backfield despite the emergence of Aaron Jones.

Though the Packers knocked on the Super Bowl door, a look inside the numbers per NFL Research unveils that Green Bay has gone three straight seasons without a top-10 scoring offense for the first time since 1990-1992. More so, the 23.5 points per game for the Packers (15th in the NFL) were the fewest among a 13-win team since 2010, according to NFL Research.

Only the Bills averaged less points per game among the 2019 NFL postseason field.