Did Cleveland Browns just pass on Big Ben again?

"Some of our coaches especially liked (Roethlisberger) a lot. They thought he was tough, he's what Cleveland needed. He would fit the profile of the AFC North," Policy said. "The scouts and Butch Davis' chief personnel guy (Garcia) really tried steering everybody away from Ben, almost putting him in the position where he's not our guy. He didn't have a shot. They made up their minds, he was coming from a less-than-sophisticated program, a smaller school, a program not nearly as competitive as a top-10 pick would be coming from, and that was their position, and they prevailed. Butch had final say. We are picking too high for him. That was the sentiment."