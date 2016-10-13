Did Chargers coach Mike McCoy save job with win?

The San Diego Chargers have yet to offer a public vote of confidence for coach Mike McCoy in the wake of the team's devastating string of blown leads to open the season.
Appearing on TNF GameDay Live before the game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport labeled the AFC West showdown with the Denver Broncos "as big of a must-win game as you can imagine" for McCoy.
"There are people in the building who thought a firing of McCoy and potentially some coaches could come before the Raiders game, so all eyes will be on this performance tonight," Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.
McCoy's camp would point to the string of injuries to key players such as Keenan Allen, Stevie Johnson, Danny Woodhead, Jason Verrett and Brandon Flowers.
To be fair, though, the roster has been strong enough to generate leads of a touchdown or more in every game this season.
The breakdown has come in close-and-situations, an area of game management McCoy has struggled to master since taking control in 2013.
"The way they are losing games, I think that's a reflection on their head coach," NFL Network analyst Reggie Wayne said on Wednesday's edition of NFL Total Access. "They need to find a way to finish games ... That's on the head coach. That's his responsibility of teaching his guys, of preaching to his guys on how to finish, what we need to do to become a finishing team. And they just can't get that done right now."
The Chargers have blown leads in the final two minutes of three of their four losses. Luckily for the Chargers and McCoy, another late-game meltdown failed to surface again on national television Thursday night. With the Chargers' losing streak over, the organization's braintrust could choose to wait before making any decisions about its head coach.