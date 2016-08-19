DGB 'not necessarily sure' why Titans traded him

The Tennessee Titans quit the Dorial Green-Beckham experiment, with coach Mike Mularkey noting that it "never clicked in" for the talented receiver. Traded to the Eagles for a backup offensive lineman, DGB said Thursday night that he's "not necessarily sure" why he was shipped away, but is ready to move on.
Green-Beckham made a surprise appearance in the second half of the Eagles' 17-0 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after being acquired on Tuesday. He had two targets and zero catches.
"I think this will be a fresh start, new start, new teammates, new family, great family atmosphere," said Green-Beckham, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I feel like this is a brand new start."
The 23-year-old wideout saw his first target in Philly on a red zone drive in a one-on-one situation. Chase Daniel badly underthrew the pass, not letting the 6-foot-5 receiver utilize his height. On his second target of the game, Green-Beckham couldn't haul in a pass on a sideline breaking route -- the type of play he struggled with in Tennessee.
He always oozed potential, owning a mouthwatering combination of size, speed and athleticism. Yet DGB's first full season, Titans coaches spent the season frustrated about his lack of progress with the playbook and route tree. Mularkey continued that refrain this offseason, imploring the second-year pro to put in extra time.
Green-Beckham insisted Thursday night that he entered Titans camp in great shape, did "everything I needed to do," including extra work after practice.
Now in Philadelphia, DGB is ready for a fresh start.
"Really fast, like the blink of an eye," Green-Beckham said. "To go from one offense to another offense, playbook to playbook, home to home, you've just got to pick up on it."
For a player who apparently struggled to learn one playbook, it will be interesting to hear how Doug Pederson characterizes Green-Beckham's development.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that even after the trade, general manager Howie Roseman continues to look for additional improvements, putting in a waiver claim for ex-Eagles receiver Rasheed Bailey, who got snagged by the Chargers.