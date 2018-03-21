Around the NFL

Dez Bryant will train with route guru to polish his game

Published: Mar 21, 2018 at 12:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant has yet to sit down with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to discuss his future with the franchise.

Now that the first wave of free agency has come and gone without a marquee wide receiver landing in Dallas, however, Bryant is working to improve his standing with the team.

On the heels of a disappointing 2017 season, Bryant plans to train with personal wide receivers coach David Robinson next month, NFL Network's Jane Slater recently reported.

The regimen is the wideout's equivalent to the offseason tweaks and tune-ups that quarterbacks undergo with noted passing gurus such as Tom House, Adam Dedeaux, George Whitfield and Jordan Palmer. Among the players benefitting from Robinson's tutelage to date: Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, Jordan Reed and Cowboys teammate Brice Butler.

Asked for details on the upcoming workouts, Robinson told Slater that he would concentrate on expansion of Bryant's route tree, shaking defenders at the line of scrimmage and improving footwork technique to compensate for natural loss of speed due to the aging process.

Robinson's program reads like a checklist of criticisms encountered by Bryant during an ongoing streak of 23 consecutive regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

It's especially noteworthy that the three-time Pro Bowl selection is working with a route guru after NFL Network analyst Steve Smith highlighted Bryant's shortcomings in that area prior to a late-November game last season.

"One thing that I've noticed with top-tier guys, they have a Ph.D. in route running," Smith explained. "They can run every route on the route tree. With Dez as he's becoming older ... you have to be able to run all of those routes because your speed, you lose a step a little bit, you're not as fast as you used to be when you were twentysomething."

Smith clarified that Bryant is typically limited to three routes: a push-off hitch, a jumpball go and a slant.

After listening to Slater's report, KRLD-FM's The Ben & Skin Show in Dallas-Fort Worth reached out to Robinson for further insight on his plans to transform Bryant from a limited jumpball specialist into a well-rounded route technician.

Bryant still shows a lot of explosiveness in and out of cuts at age 29, Robinson insists, but the Cowboys' scheme has concentrated primarily on routes that emphasize his strengths. In other words, Bryant's skillset has grown rusty, necessitating workouts that will "wake that muscle memory up," allowing him to sink his hips, sharpen the top of his routes and refine press-release techniques.

"In my opinion, I definitely think that Dez can run the whole complete route tree," Robinson added. "He just hasn't been asked to do so. And I believe they also need to move him around a bit, too: outside, put him in the slot some because he's a mismatch to a lot of defenders."

Will Cowboys coaches follow through on that prescription to expand Bryant's role? Will offseason and training-camp practices encourage quarterback Dak Prescott to place greater trust in his nominal No. 1 target's ability to separate from coverage?

Bryant is facing as much scrutiny as any wideout in 2018. While he deserves credit for going above and beyond to polish his skills, skepticism will hound him until he proves that a nine-year veteran can learn new tricks to extend the prime of his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

news

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa discharged from hospital Thursday after suffering concussion vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken by ambulance to a Cincinnati-area hospital after sustaining a concussion on Thursday night. He was later discharged and flew home with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals  on Thursday night.

news

Glazer family to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday that it would be donating $1 million to assist in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

news

Dolphins used 12 offensive players while practicing at University of Cincinnati to fool onlookers

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Dolphins noticed that people were observing their walkthrough session at the University of Cincinnati, so the team deliberately inserted a 12th player into offensive sets so that nothing would be spoiled on video.

news

Players selected to 'Pro Bowl Games' will be required to attend barring a medical issue

Players selected for the Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend the event, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa

Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for failure to control vehicle following single-car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle following the single-car crash he was involved in this week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Thursday.

news

Doug Pederson sees bright future for Eagles' Jalen Hurts: 'He's going to defy all odds'

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had a front-row seat for the beginning of Jalen Hurts' NFL career, and he's not surprised to see the Oklahoma and Alabama product thriving in his third professional season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE