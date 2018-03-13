Dez Bryant could benefit from Watkins, Robinson deals

Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins landing ginormous deals before the start of the new league year could have some collateral benefits for one star receiver: Dez Bryant.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Dallas Cowboys dipped their toe in the wide receiver market, but didn't sign Robinson or Watkins, which is a good sign for Bryant, who appeared on the verge of being cut or facing a pay reduction.

With the top two names signed, Dez might return at his full $12.5 million salary for 2018.

Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that owner Jerry Jones and Bryant had their much-anticipated conversation prior to the league year beginning, according to sources informed of the situation.

The Cowboys have not reached out to his agent, Kim Miale, on doing any alterations to his contract, Rapoport added.

After checking in on what the top tier of wideouts was commanding, the Cowboys could look to add from the second level of free agency, where Paul Robinson and John Brown could fit Dallas' much-need for speed on the outside.

With the top two free agents getting huge money, the Cowboys could be content to ride Bryant one more season at his current salary while trying to milk what's left out of the 29-year-old's prime.