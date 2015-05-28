Dez Bryant shows up to Dallas Cowboys OTAs

The team's official website noted that Bryant showed up to Valley Ranch for Cowboys' OTAs on Thursday.
Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Bryant participated in individual drills and didn't do any group work, per a source.
Bryant has yet to sign his $12.823 million franchise tag, as sides continue to work out a long-term deal.
The wideout has been at the facility working out on his own on several instances this offseason, despite his contract situation.
"He has been in and out at different times," said coach Jason Garrett on Wednesday. "Obviously, he's working on the business part of his contract, working through this franchise player tag. We've been in communication with him. He's been in communication with his teammates. He seems to be in great shape whenever we've seen him."
The receiver showing up to voluntary OTAs he didn't need to be at is a positive sign that he holds no ill will towards the team in his negotiations. (Even if, given recent injuries, like Broncos tackle Ryan Clady blowing his ACL, his agent might suggest he stay away.)
We shouldn't make too much of a player attending or not attending voluntary OTAs, but it's worth noting that, for all the off-field trouble Bryant got into early in his career, there is one place he always wants to be: on the field with his teammates.
