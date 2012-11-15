Dez Bryant: Ready to 'focus on football' with Dallas Cowboys

Published: Nov 15, 2012 at 11:11 AM

IRVING, Texas -- By the third time in a matter of two minutes that Dez Bryant said he was ready to "focus on football," he laughed.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver knew he was being repetitive. He just wasn't really sure what else to say once he had announced Thursday that he was "excited" to have an agreement with prosecutors that could lead to dismissal of a family violence charge over a dispute with his mother.

Bryant is attending anger management sessions, and the Dallas County district attorney's office will dismiss the misdemeanor charge if the third-year pro stays out of trouble for a year. Bryant's attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, arranged the deal.

"He did a great job and took care of it," Bryant said. "That situation is behind me, and I'm just focused on football right now."

Bryant was arrested in July in suburban Dallas after he allegedly hit his mother, Angela Bryant, in the face with a ballcap. A police affidavit says he also grabbed her T-shirt. His mother formally asked prosecutors not to pursue the case.

Speaking to reporters in the Cowboys' locker room, Bryant said he appreciated the support of his teammates and acknowledged being disappointed the incident happened. Mostly, he said he was relieved.

"I just feel better, man, that it's done and it's over with," Bryant said.

