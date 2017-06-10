Dez Bryant implores Darrelle Revis to join Cowboys

We're almost three full months into the new league year, and yet, we've seen a spike in recruiting since the start of June.
Earlier this week, it was LeSean McCoy going straight to the 'Gram to prove he was trying to sell Jeremy Maclin on joining the Buffalo Bills. On Saturday, it was Dez Bryant's turn to try to lure a vet to his team -- only he decided to leap into a cornerback's Twitter mentions.
This one essentially came out of nowhere, as Darrelle Revishas been available for hire since early March. But it does come on the heels of OTAs and just before the start of mandatory minicamp for the Cowboys, which is intriguing.
Dallas lost plenty from its bend-but-don't-break defense, a unit that was the league's best against the run in terms of yards per game allowed, but 26th in the league against the pass. That unit has since seen safety Barry Church and corner Morris Claiborne depart in free agency. They've since attempted to address the unit by drafting Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, but will be forced to rely on second-year corner Anthony Brown in the meantime. Brown played admirably but also looked understandably green as a rookie in 2016.
In short, Bryant, who runs routes against these guys in practice, might see a need for a veteran corner. Who better to call than Revis?
Well, if one cues up the film of Revis in New York in 2016, we're not sure anyone would be overly excited to add him. The jury is still out on Revis, though, and whether it's borne out of nostalgia or reality is up for debate. NFL Media's Willie McGinest believes Revis will make a comeback as a corner in 2017, former teammate Buster Skrine thinks Revis "can still play" in the NFL, and NFL Media's Ike Taylor thinks Revis should retire to preserve his legacy as a shutdown corner.
But what about moving to safety?
The idea began to gain traction when Revis admitted he wasn't as fast as he used to be. It's not uncommon for aging corners to make the transition to prolong their careers. It might be the best route for him to remain an effective defensive back in the NFL, but even that debate is scattered.
Perhaps Dallas gives Revis one last run at being a legitimate corner. Plus, as Shaun O'Hara wrote, this is the kind of signing that screams Jerry Jones. As Bryant wrote in his tweet, we're waiting, though not with bated breath.