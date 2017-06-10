Dez Bryant implores Darrelle Revis to join Cowboys

Dallas lost plenty from its bend-but-don't-break defense, a unit that was the league's best against the run in terms of yards per game allowed, but 26th in the league against the pass. That unit has since seen safety Barry Church and corner Morris Claiborne depart in free agency. They've since attempted to address the unit by drafting Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, but will be forced to rely on second-year corner Anthony Brown in the meantime. Brown played admirably but also looked understandably green as a rookie in 2016.