Dez Bryant doesn't care who sees his sideline rants

Published: Dec 05, 2014 at 04:16 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The second half of the Cowboys' takedown of Chicago included a lot of yelling -- from the winning side.

No matter what the score was, NFL Network cameras showed Dez Bryant and cornerback Orlando Scandrick seemingly taking turns screaming on the sideline. Bryant seemed upset one time when the Cowboys ran on third-and-long instead of passing. Scandrick was fired up after the Cowboys gave up one of their three fourth quarter touchdowns. Scandrick and Bryant were even seen yelling at each other at one point.

Bryant doesn't care who was watching.

"(Expletive) no, I do not care," Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Because I know I'm not doing anything wrong. They don't know what's going on. I can't care less. They ain't on no sidelines. Nobody's on the sidelines with us.

"The only thing they're waiting for us to do is take an L so they can talk a bunch of (expletive) about us. 'Oh, the same old Cowboys in December.' C'mon, man. Ain't none of that. We're going to take advantage of what we need to take advantage of.

"I don't give a (expletive) who films it. That's the truth. That's the truth. That's how I feel. As long as we get the W, that's the only thing that matters. Put that (expletive) down. ... Put my whole cuss words in there. I meant that. We're trying to do something big here. That's the only thing that matters."

Bryant is right; his sideline antics aren't a big deal. They are a sign of a player who has never been in the playoffs, and desperately wants to get there. We'd be afraid to pick against him at this point.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

