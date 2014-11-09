Around the NFL

Dez Bryant, Cowboys slam hapless Jaguars in London

Published: Nov 09, 2014 at 08:25 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Missed curfews did nothing to slow down the Cowboys in London as they walked over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's 31-17 victory at Wembley Stadium. Our takeaways:

  1. After he was shut out in the opening quarter, Dez Bryant needed just 15 minutes to pile up 158 yards and twotouchdowns off six grabs. His second-quarter explosion marked the most yards by a Cowboys wideout over a single period in franchise history. Bryant left the game for much of the second half, but he lashed the Jaguars for long scores of 68 and 35 yards before departing. The latter touchdown saw him streak down the sideline before cutting back across the field to slice through a swarm of Jaguars into the end zone. When he's on fire, nobody in the NFL is better.
  1. Tony Romo looked stiff out of the gate, unable to flee the pocket or make plays on the move. I couldn't help but wonder if lingering back pain played into his early overthrow of tight end Jason Witten on what would have been an easy touchdown. The Cowboys quarterback shook it off, though, to throw three scoring strikes and complete 20 of 27 passes for 246 yards at 9.1 yards per toss before Brandon Weeden took over midway through the final quarter.
  1. After tossing six interceptions over his past three games, Blake Bortles was turnover-free until Bruce Carterpicked him off in the fourth quarter. Still, the Jaguars can't seem to sustain anything positive from week to week on offense or defense. The occasional flashes of promise from their young roster aren't enough to overpower opponents for 60 minutes.
  1. DeMarco Murray bounced back with 100 yards off 19 carries. The Cowboys' front five also played well after struggling last week against the Cardinals. The line blew open lanes on third down and helped Dallas mount a substantial lead before Joseph Randle handled most of the work down the stretch.
  1. Denard Robinson is no fluke. The Jaguars running back and former college quarterback scorched the Dallas defense with a 32-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter en route to 60 yards on the day. Averaging 97.3 rushing yards per tilt since Week 7, Robinson has made so-called workhorse Toby Gerhart an afterthought.
  1. Despite a laundry list of injuries to their front seven, the Dallas defense allowed just 5.1 yards per play and held Jacksonville to four of 14 on third down. The pass rush misses Tyrone Crawford, but that didn't stop the Cowboys from piling up four sacks and five quarterback hits on the day.

