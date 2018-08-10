Around the NFL

Dez Bryant, Browns expected to meet next week

Published: Aug 10, 2018 at 04:41 AM
Dez Bryant is coming to Cleveland.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Browns are expecting a visit from the free-agent receiver during the middle of next week, per a source, adding that Bryant is likely to swing by Thursday.

"He's been waiting for the right fit, so this visit could be as important as whatever contract offer may come," Rapoport tweeted. "They have to mesh well."

Rapoport noted the ex-Cowboys star is "waiting for the right fit," which lines up with Bryant's tweet from Thursday, in which he announced: "I'm going to play ... just whenever I get ready."

Bryant took to Twitter after Browns general manager John Dorsey told reporters he wanted to meet with the 29-year-old pass-catcher, but couldn't get a hold of him.

"He won't return any phone calls," Dorsey said. "... Maybe he's still thinking about other stuff."

Bryant responded on Twitter, saying: "For real ... I wouldn't mind playing for the [Browns] ... I just want to be right first."

Two hours later Bryant tweeted again: "Starting my visits next week ... I'm coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey."

The Browns are hunting for help while Josh Gordon stays away from the team to address his health. He promised coach Hue Jackson on HBO's Hard Knocks this week that he'd return "soon," but Dorsey on Thursday acknowledged there's "no timetable" for Gordon to surface.

Cleveland also traded awayCorey Coleman to the Bills hours before learning that fourth-rounder Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession. The Browns believe the rookie's account -- that the marijuana discovered in his car during a traffic stop was not his -- but it remains to be seen how the NFL feels about the incident.

Either way, the Browns appear to have found something in Callaway, who piled up 87 yards off three catches Thursday night, including a dazzling, 24-yard sideline grab and a 54-yard touchdown lob from first-overall pick Baker Mayfield.

