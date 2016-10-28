Devotion to NFL runs high among international fans

Betty Nsingo, 34, proudly wore her Ravens jersey, a team that she didn't truly fall for until she moved back to Belgium after attending college in Baltimore. Her old Sunday routine in Brussels -- friends, beer, wings and American football -- sounded familiar except for the locale. Some of those friends traveled all the way from Belgium to watch Giants-Rams in London, where Nsingo now lives. Her story was typical of the fans I met at the game. This was not an audience of expat Americans. This was an international, diverse collection of fans tied together by the love of a game they hardly knew as children.