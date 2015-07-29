Around the NFL

Devon Still: Leah's recent tests are negative for cancer

Published: Jul 29, 2015 at 02:00 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Amidst the swirling torrent of bad, frustrating news, we've received a good note. 

With Cincinnati Bengals opening training camp this week, defensive tackle Devon Still can battle for his job with a clear mind. Still posted a picture on his Instagram account of a capture of an email telling him tests to detect cancer in his five-year-old daughter Leah came back negative.

"Just the email I needed heading into camp...the tests from today came back negative," Still wrote.

"Scans were stable from last time," the picture read. "There was no neuroblastoma detected on the scans."

Still is set to arrive at Bengals camp Thursday reportedly more than 20 pounds lighter than last season.

"He seems like he's got a lot lifted off his shoulders," Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. "He did a tremendous job at (the ESPYS) representing himself, his daughter and the organization top-notch. When he comes back, he can concentrate on his job because there is going to be a good battle for everybody on the defensive line. We are looking for good things from him."

A reserve defensive lineman, Still will be in a battle to make the Bengals 53-man roster. It's good to hear he got some great news before that fight for his job begins.

