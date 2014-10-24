Devon Still Bengals jerseys raise $1.25 million for cancer research

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- ESPN.com reported that the Cincinnati Bengals have raised $1.25 million and sold more than 15,000 Devon Still jerseys, from which proceeds go to cancer research in honor of Still's daughter who suffered from stomach cancer.
- Entertainment Tonight featured the public service announcement denouncing domestic violence that featured current and former NFL players, including Eli Manning and Cris Carter.
- Sports Illustrated conducted a virtual roundtable about issues involving special teams, including the health and safety aspects, including special teams coach Mike Westhoff and St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher talking about kickoffs.
- KEYE-TV in San Antonio reported on how the National Domestic Violence Hotline in Austin is getting help from the NFL.
- KTAR-FM in Phoenix reported that the Arizona Cardinals will donate money in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- NFL.com wrote about "Undrafted," an NFL Network documentary on six undrafted NFL players who are trying to keep their jobs.
- ESPN reported that Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell defended his training staff in light of the controversy of tackle LaAdrian Waddle returning to play with a concussion last Sunday.
- KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City talked to area athletic trainers about recent changes in football helmets.
- WGN-TV in Chicago featured researchers talking about blood test that could take the guesswork out of concussions.
- The Los Angeles Wave newspapers reported on how student-athletes in Southern California can now by injury insurance.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor