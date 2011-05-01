Devlin tops list of best available undrafted players

5. Mark Herzlich, LB, Boston College: If Herzlich would have been available in the 2009 draft, he would have been a top 10 or 15 pick. In May of 2009, Herzlich was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and after missing the entire season, returned to the field in 2010. Herzlich participated in practice just three times before playing in Boston College's 2010 season opener. He's a strong player (29 bench-press reps at the combine), and is very good at diagnosing plays (his four interceptions are evidence of that ability). He's a special player as far as work habits, and appears to slowly be regaining his speed and quickness.