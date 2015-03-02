Devin McCourty: I might not be back in New England

"I really didn't know," McCourty told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday evening. "There was no real information from them on if it was going to be me or (Gostkowski). So I was kind of going off of what everybody else was going off, with what people were reporting as far as sources and all that. So, I guess it's more realistic now that (there's) a chance that I might not be back (in New England)."