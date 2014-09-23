Devin Hester's record-breaking return TD is best of Week 3

Was there ever any doubt who would find themselves at No. 1 in this week's Top 10 "Performance Moments of the Week" presented by Bridgestone?
Sure, Devin Hester's 62-yard touchdown return came with this Atlanta Falcons already up 28-0 over the hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But it was vintage Hester, now arguably the greatest returner in NFL history with 20 punts and kicks taken back for six. Plus, the 31-year-old did it in Deion Sanders' house, in prime time, with "Primetime" and original return king Billy "White Shoes" Johnson in attendance. If there was a time to do it, no moment was better than Thursday night.
Also on the countdown: a pair of quarterback ... receptions? Bengals signal-caller Andy Daltonhauled in a pass from wide receiver Mohamed Sanu -- who has a perfect QB rating this season -- and avoiding a tackle from Titans cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. The Red Rifle ran 18 yards and dove in for a TD, good for No. 2 on the list.
Down at No. 7, on a day when Russell Wilson led his Seattle Seahawks to a 26-20 overtime win against the Denver Broncos, he played pitch and catch with Jermaine Kearse, grabbing a 17-yard pass from the wideout.
Also making the countdown: Much later in that game, Broncos passer Peyton Manning orchestrated a game-tying touchdown drive, culminating in a pretty two-point conversion to Demaryius Thomas over Richard Sherman in the back of the end zone. ... In his first ever regular-season action, Jaguars rookie Blake Bortles found Allen Hurns, who broke out of a pair Colts defenders' tackles on his way to a 63-yard scoring scamper.