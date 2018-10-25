Around the NFL

DeVante Parker active for Dolphins vs. Texans

Published: Oct 25, 2018 at 12:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

DeVante Parker is back in uniform for the Miami Dolphins.

The wide receiver is active for Thursday's game against the Houston Texans after not playing in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions -- a move that led to Parker's agent, Jimmy Gould, to publicly blastDolphins coach Adam Gase for benching the former first-round pick.

Parker, who has been dealing with a quad injury that has limited him to just two receptions in two games this season, is one of the biggest names on the trade block ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Thursday Night Football could offer Parker a chance to showcase what he's capable of doing on the field, even if he isn't expected to start.

Gase couldn't afford to keep Parker on the sidelines for another week with wide receivers Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills out. The Dolphins placed Wilson on injured reserve because of a hip injury and Stills is dealing with a groin injury.

It'll be interesting to see what the combination of Danny Amendola and Parker will be able to accomplish with Brock Osweiler under center against the Texans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

