Detroit Lions players don't want to change length of preseason

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- The Detroit Lions players say they don't want a shorter preseason, something that has been advocated for their safety, the Detroit Free Press reported. Among those who talked about it was wide receiver Michael Spurlock.
- The Boston Globe reported that Matthew Slater won the New England Patriots' Ron Burton Award for community service.
- The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat wrote a staff editorial on the efforts in its community to stave off concussions.
- Researchers from San Diego State announced they have invented a software package and a balance board to diagnose concussions.
- NBC Washington looked at the introduction of Heads Up Football in the Fairfax County (Va.) area high schools.
