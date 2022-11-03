Around the NFL

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

Published: Nov 02, 2022 at 08:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

Henry Leverette and Noah Johnson, better known as Henry and NoahUpNxt, have maintained their hold on the Nos. 1 and 2 spots in the power rankings, released Wednesday by EA Sports.

With a loss to fellow competitor and close friend Wesley in a win-and-in game in the double-elimination portion of the tournament, Henry's streak of 11 straight appearances in EA major events was snapped. Henry's unprecedented run lasted over 1,100 days, and included over $520,000 in career earnings, a 69-14 record in live events, and three straight title belts, including a third won in a thrilling game against Noah in the Ultimate Kickoff final.

Henry will spend this live event final eight watching from home for the first time since the early portion of the Madden 20 Championship Series, played back in 2019. Noah, an esports student-athlete at West Virginia University, will also watch the action without a controller in hand next week after falling short of the live event's final eight.

As for the rest of the power rankings, one competitor -- KMac -- made a huge leap into the top 10. His run to the Ultimate Thanksgiving final eight propelled him from 38th in the power rankings to 10th. His rise coincides with another surprise appearance from Dez, a player who is new to the competitive Madden scene and will be making his EA major event debut in a showdown with KMac in the first round next week.

After missing out on the Ultimate Kickoff live event, Cleff The God is back in a final eight next week, and his standing in the power rankings reflects his latest victory. Cleff started the Madden 23 season ranked 12th, and jumped to No. 6 in the latest rankings.

Also on the rise are JonBeast, who leapt from ninth to fourth and will face BigGucci -- who jumped from fifth to third -- in the Ultimate Thanksgiving quarterfinals. Each is looking to earn some redemption after losing in the semifinals of their last respective live events, with JonBeast losing to eventual runner-up Wesley in last season's Madden Bowl, and BigGucci falling to eventual runner-up NoahUpNxt in Ultimate Kickoff '23.

Fresh off a win over the reigning Madden king Henry, Wesley's standing in the power rankings improved from eighth to fifth. He'll look to record his first win in a live event final eight this season.

Finally, three competitors who fell short of the Ultimate Thanksgiving final eight -- two-time belt winner Drini, one-time belt winner Young Kiv, and Datboi -- each saw their standings in the power rankings drop.

Two-time belt winner Drini, who has earned over $400,000 in his Madden career, dropped from third to seventh, while Young Kiv ($263,700 in earnings) went from seventh to ninth. The least experienced of the three, Datboi ($46,500 in earnings), fell from fourth to eighth.

The Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament's final eight will kick off live at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 and continue at the same time on Nov. 16. Fans can catch all the action on Twitch and YouTube.

FollowNick Shookon Twitter.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

news

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season

Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.

news

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hire Bank of America Securities to explore potentially selling team

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions" including the potential sale of the franchise.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay wants to stop 'wasting plays' in run game: 'We've got to be able to execute better'

The Rams' running game has been putrid through seven games, ranking 31st in the NFL, and often stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Sean McVay noted that it's not just on the offensive line or running backs -- everyone involved in the operation needs to improve.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE